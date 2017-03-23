Free tree seedlings gone in just a few hours

UPDATE: The McCracken County Conservation District says they are all out of trees. They will have more next year.

ORIGINAL STORY: You can get free tree seedlings on Thursday and Friday.



The McCracken County Conservation District says they will be giving away the seedlings at their office at 5470 US Highway 60 West. They are across from the Tractor Supply in Paducah.



Seedlings will be given away from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. both days or until all the trees are gone.



Trees they are offering are:

- Persimmon

- White Oak

- Southern Red Oak

- Yellow Poplar

- Chestnut Oak

- Grey Dogwood

- Roughleaf Dogwood

- Eastern Redbud

- Loblolly Pine