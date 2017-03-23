Six things to know - 3/23/17

Here are six things to know for today.



We are learning more about the suspect in the terror attack in London. British Prime Minister Theresa May says he was born in Britain and known to police. Seven people are now in custody after police raided several properties overnight.



Ukrainian police say former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov has been shot and killed in Kiev. Ukrainian police said Voronenkov was shot dead today by an unidentified gunman at the entrance of an upscale hotel in the Ukrainian capital.



If you are looking for a job, MVP Group International Inc. in Mayfield is hiring. The company will host open interviews today at the plant on 112 Industrial Road in Mayfield form 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Job openings include production workers, machine operators, team leaders, and quality assurance techs.



A vote is expected today on the Republican's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. It is still not clear if Republicans have enough votes to pass it. The vote comes on the 7th anniversary of former President Obama signing his healthcare plan into law.



Kentucky's new law requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound exam before an abortion is about to get its first legal challenge in a federal courtroom in Louisville. A judge will hear arguments today on whether to order a temporary halt to the law.



The McCracken County Conservation District will give away free tree seedlings today and Friday. You can pick up a variety of seedlings at their office across from Tractor Supply between 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. both days or until all trees are given away.