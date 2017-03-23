Police looking for suspects who robbed pizza delivery driver

The Murphysboro Police Department says a pizza delivery driver was robbed Tuesday evening.



The robbery happened in the 200 block of 9th Street South around 9:15 p.m.



Police say the pizza order was placed by phone and that the home the driver went to was vacant.



The delivery driver was hit in the face with a fist or hand, and the three suspects threatened the driver with a weapon. The driver said they did not see a weapon.



The robbers stole cash and personal belongings from the driver.



The driver did not need medical treatment.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.