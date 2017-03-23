Pothole patching backing up westbound traffic on Interstate 24

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says westbound traffic is backed up on Interstate 24 near the Island Creek Bridge because of pothole patching.



Wednesday night crews did pothole patching on approaches at the Island Creek Bridge. This is just west of exit 11.



Work on the patching is done, but westbound traffic is still reduced to one lane near exit 11 so that the concrete used in the patching can dry.



That lane restriction has backed up westbound traffic from about exit 11 to exit 16.



Drivers trying to get to Paducah should consider self-detouring via US 68, US 62, and/or US 60 through Paducah to avoid the backup.



The westbound lane restriction is expected to be in place until about 3:00 p.m.