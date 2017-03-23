More than $15,000 worth of cocaine found at Mayfield home - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

More than $15,000 worth of cocaine found at Mayfield home

Three people from Graves County were arrested Wednesday night after deputies found more than $15,000 worth of cocaine.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched 826 South 10th Street in Mayfield after conducting an 8 month investigation on 45-year-old Cedrich Jackson and 46-year-old Catherine Weatherbee.

During the search, deputies found 151.20 grams of cocaine valued at $15,130. They also found several hydrocodone and alprazolam prescription meds, and more than $11,000 of cash thought to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Jackson was charged with:
- Trafficking controlled substance >4 grams cocaine 2nd offense
- Trafficking controlled substance <4 grams cocaine 2nd Offense
- Trafficking controlled substance 1st >10 DU drug unspecified
- Trafficking controlled substance  3rd >20 DU drug unspecified
- Prescription not in proper container 5 counts
- Possession of drug paraphernalia

Weatherbee was charged with:
- Trafficking controlled substance >4 grams cocaine 1st offense
- Trafficking controlled substance <4 grams cocaine 1st offense
- Trafficking controlled substance 1st >10 DU drug unspecified
- Trafficking controlled substance  3rd >20 DU drug unspecified
- Prescription not in proper container 5 counts
- Possession of drug paraphernalia

A third person, Jamel Alubahi was charged with trafficking controlled substance>4 grams cocaine 1st offense.

All three were taken the Graves County Detention Center.

