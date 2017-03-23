More than $15,000 worth of cocaine found at Mayfield home

Three people from Graves County were arrested Wednesday night after deputies found more than $15,000 worth of cocaine.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched 826 South 10th Street in Mayfield after conducting an 8 month investigation on 45-year-old Cedrich Jackson and 46-year-old Catherine Weatherbee.



During the search, deputies found 151.20 grams of cocaine valued at $15,130. They also found several hydrocodone and alprazolam prescription meds, and more than $11,000 of cash thought to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.



Jackson was charged with:

- Trafficking controlled substance >4 grams cocaine 2nd offense

- Trafficking controlled substance <4 grams cocaine 2nd Offense

- Trafficking controlled substance 1st >10 DU drug unspecified

- Trafficking controlled substance 3rd >20 DU drug unspecified

- Prescription not in proper container 5 counts

- Possession of drug paraphernalia



Weatherbee was charged with:

- Trafficking controlled substance >4 grams cocaine 1st offense

- Trafficking controlled substance <4 grams cocaine 1st offense

- Trafficking controlled substance 1st >10 DU drug unspecified

- Trafficking controlled substance 3rd >20 DU drug unspecified

- Prescription not in proper container 5 counts

- Possession of drug paraphernalia



A third person, Jamel Alubahi was charged with trafficking controlled substance>4 grams cocaine 1st offense.



All three were taken the Graves County Detention Center.