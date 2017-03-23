Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw dies

Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw died Wednesday night.



State Attorney Assistant Jason Olson was able to confirm his death with Local 6.



Olson says Henshaw was a pillar in the community and that his death came as a shock.



The Associated Press reports Saline County Coroner Jerry Watson says Henshaw died at his home, and it appears his death was an accident. Watson says "it looks as though he fell down his steps at home." An autopsy is planned for Friday.

Henshaw was a Democrat, and the Saline County board will announce the vacancy and appoint someone within the Democratic Party, according to the AP. The vacancy has to be filled in 60 days. The person the board appoints will serve until the 2018 general election, and the election winner will serve until the end of Henshaw's term in 2020.