Police arrest Sikeston man who had stolen firearms

A Sikeston man was arrested after police found that he had stolen firearms.



On Tuesday, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety got information that 23-year-old Anthony Price of Sikeston had firearms that were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Summer Drive earlier this week.



Officers found Price and started chasing him near the 200 block of Fuchs Street.



During the chase, Price threw down a camo gun case which had a stolen firearm.



Detectives also search a home on Fuchs Street and found more stolen firearms and accessories.



Price was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, and felony resisting arrest.



Bond for Price has been set at $15,000 cash only.