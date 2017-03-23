State Department tells embassies to ramp up visa screening

The State Department has ordered American embassies and consulates around the world to draw up criteria for certain "population sets" that should get extra scrutiny before getting U.S. travel visas.



The guidance was sent to help U.S. officials fulfill President Donald Trump's calls for enhanced vetting of visa applications.



The Associated Press obtained a copy of the March 17 cable. It doesn't elaborate on what it means by "population sets."



The cable also tells U.S. overseas posts to review the social media accounts of visa applicants suspected of terrorist ties or who have ever been in Islamic State group-controlled areas.



The department declined to comment on the cable Thursday. It said it is working to put in place the enhanced vetting Trump has instructed officials to establish.