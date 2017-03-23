Illinois high court gives nonprofit hospitals partial win

The Illinois Supreme Court has vacated a lower court's ruling that found unconstitutional a state law allowing not-for-profit hospitals to avoid paying property taxes in certain cases.



The court decided unanimously Thursday to vacate a ruling last year by the Illinois 4th District Appellate Court because it lacked jurisdiction and remanded the case involving an Urbana hospital to the trial court for reconsideration.



The Chicago Tribune reports the high court's decision gives the hospitals a partial victory while leaving undecided the law's overall constitutionality, which the hospitals had sought.



The 2012 law allows nonprofit hospitals to avoid property taxes if the value of their charitable services matches or exceeds their estimated tax liability. Some municipalities contend many not-for-profit hospitals are profitable and should be required to pay taxes.