Students paint for PASAC fundraiser

Ten-year-old Isabella Miller spends her Thursday mornings in Mrs. Purrenhage's art class.

Nate Morin is her painting partner.

"(We) made a stool that has light blue dots and white dots, and it is for the Men Who Cook," Isabella explains.

Their stool, along with stools and chairs painted by Reidland Intermediate students, will be auctioned off at the Purchase Area Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center's 12th annual Men Who Cook fundraiser.

"We're doing it for the kids who have been mistreated," said Isabella. PASAC helps victims of sexual assault and child abuse.

These talented students hope the one-of-a-kind pieces help PASAC reach its goal to raise $50,000.

The Men Who Cook fundraiser will be at the Julian Carroll convention center on April 15.

The event includes food, a chef competition, music, and a live auction. Students from around the Local 6 area from six different schools have also painted chairs and stools for the auction.

Tickets are $50. You can buy them at the door, online by clicking here, or by calling PASAC at 270-534-4422.