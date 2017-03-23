Kentucky's new abortion law comes under attack

Kentucky's new law requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound exam before an abortion has come under attack by opponents seeking a court order to block it.



A federal judge in Louisville heard more than six hours of arguments and testimony Thursday on a request by the American Civil Liberties Union to halt the law passed by the state's Republican-led Legislature in January. The law took effect right after Gov. Matt Bevin signed it.



U.S. District Judge David J. Hale did not rule Thursday on the request to temporarily halt the law.



The law requires abortion providers to display and describe ultrasound images to pregnant women, though women can avert their eyes. The procedure also seeks to detect the fetal heartbeat, but women can ask that the volume of the heartbeat be reduced or turned off.

