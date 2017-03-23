Marshall County parts ways with Gus Gillespie

After 13 seasons as boy's basketball coach, Marshall County has parted ways with Gus Gillespie.

In a press release sent out on Thursday afternoon, Marshall County athletic director Jeff Stokes said the school, "has decided to look for new leadership in its boys' basketball program."

Gillespie went 293-119 in his 13 seasons, winning 1st region championships in back to back seasons in 2011 and 2012. The Marshal's went 21-11 this past season before falling in the first round of the region tournament.

The search for his replacement is said to be underway.