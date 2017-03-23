2 arrested in overdoses of 2 Calvert City brothers

Two men have been arrested this week after two brothers overdosed — one of them fatally — from illegal synthetic drugs in Calvert City, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 18-year-old Karson May and 23-year-old Taylor May were found unresponsive in a home on South Main Street in Calvert City. Responders administered first aid at the home, but Taylor passed away at the home. Karson was taken to an area hospital.

According to a news release the sheriff's office sent Thursday, Calvert City police officers found illegal drugs and paraphernalia at the home, and multiple people interviewed by the police department said the two had been using a synthetic drug called U-47700, which is also known as U4 or Pink, the night before they were found.

On Tuesday, March 21, detectives with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Thomas "Jared" Hardin at his job in McCracken County. Investigators allege Hardin gave Taylor the U4 that is believed to have led to his death. Hardin is charged with second degree manslaughter and one count of trafficking in a synthetic drug. He was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Then, on Wednesday morning, investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Calvert City Police Department carried out a search warrant at the Draffenville home of 25-year-old Jevan Sheppard. Investigators say Sheppard sold the U4 to Hardin. Deputies say investigators found what is believed to be amounts of U4 in a white powder form, packaged for sale, as well as other drugs, a digital scale, a drug ledger and multiple loaded guns near the drugs. Detectives also seized $20,000 from Sheppard, which they say is believed to be drug sales proceeds.

Sheppard was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking in a synthetic drug and one count of firearm enhanced trafficking in a synthetic drug.

You can read the full news release from the sheriff's office, which contains more information about U4, below this story.