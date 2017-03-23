Pro Day takes place at UT Martin

A pro day can mark the beginning of a career, but for some, it could be a last chance.

"It is your last shot," said UT Martin senior Damani Taylor. "Your last opportunity to take your skills to the next level."

For Taylor, a defensive lineman, and seven other Skyhawks, UT Martin's Pro Day gave them that final opportunity.

"Being able to showcase your skills for an NFL scout is something you dream of," Taylor said.

But a dream and reality are two different things, especially with all eyes focused on you.

"I was really nervous at the beginning," said Taylor. "The nervousness set in, but eventually when we started pushing weights and running all around, the nerves went away."

"You want to get these guys comfortable doing these drills," said UT Martin Strength Coach Nate Sedergran. "The nerves don't matter, it is the big day, big game, super bowl for these guys at some point."

Whether it is lifting weights or running the 40 yard dash, the goal of a Pro Day is to impress with everything you do.

But for Taylor, he has been working on these drills since the end of last season.

"You don't get spring break, don't get Christmas break, you have to be in the gym if you are really serious about taking it to the next level," he said.

For as much preparation that goes in, some things you cant avoid. For Taylor, that was a pulled hamstring while running the 40-yard dash.

"I had better numbers in training," he said. "But I am happy with what I did today."

Even if the scouts didn't see the best he has on Pro Day, Taylor says there is still more to be done.

"I will still do some tryouts, do some combines," he said. "Try to get my name out a little more but don't have a doubt in my mind, I will be in the pros."

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.