Proposed budget cuts could eliminate valuable after school programs

President trumps proposed budget cuts could mean your student gets left behind. The proposed budget eliminates dozens of programs and grants including the 21st century community learning grant. The grants helps fund before school, after school, and summer programs. School leaders say more children will go hungry, get left behind in school, and get involved in more dangerous situations.



Just like her goals in life, Amanda Funkhouser has her eye on the target. She comes to the after school program, Ozone at Livingston County almost every day. But unlike some of her friends, Amanda says she likes to do well in school so she eventually can be a physical therapist. She says, "it's stressful when you're not there when ozone's not there but it's really helpful when you have he help and people to have different things to help you with."



Student attendance at the after school programs directly impact drop out rates, but program coordinators say the greatest impact from programs like these aren't even measurable.



Coordinator Malinda Jones says she wants all her students to achieve, but some only get that opportunity when they get extra attention outside of the classroom. She says, "this is a place you can have success and find something you're good at and it's our hope we will motivate students to stay in school."



She says this robotic elephant reminds her of a student who was always falling behind until they set the pieces in front of him. She says, "those are the things he people in Washington will never know about unless you step into our program."



But if the program were to be eliminated, more students would miss the bullseye.



Jones says the majority of the school district attends the program, more than 58 percent. Their programs are 100 percent funded from the federal grant.



