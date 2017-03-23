Secretary of State Grimes tackles fake news, low voter turnout during Paducah visit

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she believes fake news and low voter turnout had an impact on 2015 and 2016 elections.

In Paducah Thursday, Grimes formed a panel to have a tough discussion. The panel tackled some of the issues outlined in the 2016 Kentucky Civil Health Index.

One topic was why many Kentuckians don’t trust the media. The index says less than 47 percent are confident in the media. The panel also discussed ways to combat fake news and get more registered voters to the polls. Grimes says she wants voters to be educated and stop sharing false stories online.

Grimes picked 10 random people in the group to represent the amount of registered voters in the state and the amount who actually vote. Three were left standing by the end of her presentation.

“It makes an impact. Thirty percent turnout in 2015 is not a majority of Kentuckians letting people know how they believe and what they believe. In 2016, it got better, but not much better with 58 percent turnout. We should have a majority of Kentuckians to determine what happens in this state,” Grimes says.

The secretary’s visit also focused on community engagement and volunteering.

One woman who does that every day is Vivian Jones, who volunteers for Starfish Orphan industry. "We take them, and we say come again and they say thank you. I say, 'Well, don't thank me, thank God," she says.

Starfish Orphan Ministry co-founder Ashley Storie says: "We have over a thousand local clients that Starfish serves on a daily basis. Most of them come in, and they need clothing for their children. They might need beds for them to sleep in."

Grimes says we’ve improved in her time as secretary of state. Kentucky has gone from 43rd in helping out neighbors to 24th in the country, according to the index. “We hope folks will find their passion or certainly realize that not only helping themselves, but helping other people is how we're going to grow a better economy, a better state. And they'll find that doing a little good for someone else will make their life a little better as well," she says.

Jones says volunteering has certainly made her live better.

She says people ask her why she does it if she doesn't get paid, and her reply is: "I do get paid every day I come up here, because the good Lord blesses those who bless others."

Grimes also chimed in on the current efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare with Local 6. “We have a Medicaid population here in this state that has benefited greatly. The state has benefited from the Affordable Care Act, and we need to be moving forward, not backwards,” she says.

She also criticized the recent immigration bans, saying one of the greatest parts of her job is swearing in new U.S. citizens. “We do not need to place religious qualifications to come into this country. Y’all, in my opinion, means we should welcome all.”

For more information about Starfish Orphan Ministry, click here.