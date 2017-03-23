Investigators say sewage overflowing into Massac Creek

Purchase District Health Department investigator Joel Barrett says a local business owner, who is now deceased, is responsible for sewage seeping into a McCracken County creek.

Barrett says Brad Kingston, the late owner of Kingston's Sanitary Services, had trenches dug at a home on Mayfield Metropolis Road in McCracken County.

Barrett says Kingston would drain raw sewage from his trucks into the trenches. He says they're now overflowing into Massac Creek, which empties into the Ohio River.

The Kentucky Division of Water is also investigating. A spokesperson says they will issue a notice of violation to the property owner for degrading the waters of the commonwealth.

According to an obituary by Miler and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Brad Kingston, and his mother, Linda Kingston, passed away in January. The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office says the property owner is Rhonda Kingston. She is Brad Kingston's sister.

The health department says it has contacted Kingston's Sanitary Services and issued a notice to the property owner asking to "remedy unsanitary conditions."

Barrett says the property owner is required to pump out the sewage, dispose of it properly, kill the bacteria with lime and fill in the trenches.

WPSD reached out to Kingston's Sanitary Services. A spokesperson there says they're unaware of the situation. We also knocked on the property owner's door, but there was no answer.

The health department is hoping the property owner will have the problem fixed in the next few days.