City of Herrin hears public input on chickens within city limits

Four separate families raising chickens within city limits in Herrin, Illinois, were forced to give them up after neighbors complained to the city.

"The big complaint generally comes from a rooster crowing at 5 o'clock in the morning or earlier," said Herrin Building and Codes Administrator Robert Craig.

According to the ordinance, chickens, turkeys, lions or animals typically considered wildlife are prohibited. Building and Codes Administrator Robert Craig says he understands there are many reasons someone may want to raise chickens.

"Just the everyday pet, or they use them as a food source for eggs," said Craig.

Now they are asking the council to reconsider the city ordinance. Charles Krumrie says if the city ordinance did change, not only would he support his neighbors getting chickens, but he would even consider getting a few for himself.

"They do like to eat insects, No. 1. They are, to me, a clean pet. I don't know if I would have one in the house, but outside they would be fine" said Krumrie.

One of the concerns in the city is if they allow chickens to be raised in residential areas, that it could open the door for other bigger and wilder animals.

"If I can have ducks, why can't I have peacocks? If I can have peacocks and ducks, why can't I have a goat?" explained Craig.

After the 6 p.m. public hearing, the information will go to a select committee to make a recommendation on the ordinance.