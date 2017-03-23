NCAA dismisses Louisville's response in sex scandal case

The NCAA is standing by its allegations against the Louisville men's basketball program and Rick Pitino, saying the coach failed to notice "red flags" in activities by a former staffer who an escort says hired dancers for sex parties with recruits and players.



The next step is a hearing before the NCAA's Committee on Infractions, but no date was set in the governing body's response that was sent to the school last Friday. The NCAA's response included what it described as aggravating factors that led to its conclusions, along with a detailed picture of its investigation in an excerpt of an interview with Pitino.



The NCAA has said Louisville committed four Level 1 violations, one of which states that Pitino failed to monitor Andre McGee. Pitino and the university disputed that allegation when responding to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations in January, but acknowledged that violations occurred.