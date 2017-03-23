Identity of house fire victim released

UPDATE: The Williamson County, Illinois, Coroner released information about the man killed in a house fire in Marion.

78-year-old Harmon Paul Menkis was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at 4:16 p.m.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday. Crews are investigating the fire.

Along with the coroner's office, the fire and the man's death are being investigated by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.