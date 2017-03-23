Law enforcement work to track dangerous U4 drug after 23-year-old man's death

A 23-year-old man's overdose death leaves local law enforcement trying to stop the drug from destroying more lives.

"It's easy to get and easy to take, and it doesn't take much to kill you," said Marshall County Attorney Jeff Edwards.

Edwards is now prosecuting Thomas "Jared" Hardin and Jevan Sheppard in Marshall County District Court. He says they're to blame for the death of Taylor May.

Multiple agencies say the men are responsible for selling the dangerous synthetic drug to May.

Investigators say the drug is made in China. They say Sheppard ordered it online and supplies a number of people in our area. One of them is Thomas Hardin. They believe Hardin then sold it to Taylor May and his brother, which led to their overdoses.

Taylor May's mother found him and his brother, Karson, unresponsive in their Calvert City home last week. Taylor died, but Karson survived.

"It's unthinkable what this mother went through that morning, and what she is still going through, and what she is probably going to go through for the rest of her life," said McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden.

The multiple agencies investigating link the drug pink to Taylor May's death. Marshall County's sheriff wasn't available for an interview, but Hayden says the problem is on the rise.

"If it surfaces in your area, it's all hands on deck. We have to snuff this out before it gets started," Hayden said.

Hayden says the drug is in the area because of people ordering it online and selling it, as Sheppard is accused of doing.

"The kids that are getting it don't know what they're getting," Edwards said. "Over the past few years there have been overdoses by hundreds of kids because of that epidemic."

May's parents sent this statement regarding their son's death and the investigation:

Without a doubt losing a child is the most painful experience. And while we can't bring our son back, we are eager to make sure no one else goes through this. It's our way of trying to make something good come out of it.

Hayden says law enforcement agencies have seen an uptick in unexplained deaths of young people. He says this drug could be linked to those. Hayden says with Sheppard allegedly selling to so many people, the investigation continues and more charges could come.

The Calvert City Police Department and the Marshall County and McCracken County sheriff's departments are investigating the case. Edwards says the DEA and U.S. Attorney are also investigating, so it could end up in federal court.

Sheppard has been arraigned on charges of trafficking in a synthetic drug and firearm enhanced trafficking of synthetic drugs. His bond is set for $100,000.

Hardin still has to appear on a trafficking and second degree manslaughter charge.