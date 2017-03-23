Friends remember Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw

Family and friends are grieving the loss of Mike Henshaw, the longtime judge and Saline County, Illinois, State’s Attorney died Wednesday night. Many in the community say the news came as a shock.

It was quiet inside the state’s attorney’s office in Saline County Thursday. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Olson said, after working with Henshaw all day Wednesday, he wasn’t ready for the call that came in around 10 p.m., telling him his boss and mentor had passed away.

"He appeared happy and healthy, and then to get that kind of news is devastating," Olson said. A longtime judge, Henshaw retired from the bench and had served as the state’s attorney for the county since 2008. Olson has worked with Henshaw in the state’s attorney’s office since his election, but he said he began working under him long before that.

"I've really worked with him or for him since June 1 of 1997. You know, he was really a father figure to me," Olson said.

Many in the community Thursday are feeling the loss. The Saline County Board held a moment of silence for Henshaw before starting its meeting. The board chairman and Jayson Clark, an assistant state’s attorney for Saline County, took a few minutes to share memories of Henshaw and the many ways he’s helped people in the county and made an impact on the area.

"He was a great friend, a great mentor. I've learned a lot from Mike," OIson said. He said the cases will be reassigned and a replacement found for the county.

"You may replace Mike, but you'll never fill his shoes," he said. It’s a loss Olson said he and many in the office and court system will feel for years to come.

An official cause of death has not yet been released, but no foul play is suspected in Henshaw’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Henshaw’s cases will be reassigned in the office. Olson said the county board then has 60 days to appoint an attorney to fill Henshaw’s seat, but it does need to be an attorney who is a member of the Democratic party, because Henshaw was an elected Democrat. The replacement is expected to serve until an election can be held in 2018.