Six things to know - 3/24/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Keystone XL pipeline will be built. The Trump administration is sending a permit to TransCanada to build it. The pipeline is controversial because the oil it would transports requires additional processing which leads to more pollution.



A lead did not help find a missing Tennessee teenager. Someone thought they saw Tad Cummins's vehicle in Texas yesterday, but investigators say that lead did not pan out. Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas have not been seen or heard from in 11 days.



Kentucky Congressman James Comer will have a video conference town hall meeting this morning at 10:00 a.m. It will be at the Commerce Center Community room. Other town halls are scheduled in the 1st Congressional District in April, including on in Lyon County April 11 and Trigg County April 12.



A vote on the Republican's new healthcare law is expected today. Yesterday's vote in the House was delayed because Republicans didn't have enough support.



Two young brothers who were in a vehicle that was stolen in Southern California have been found safe. Police in Cathedral City say the 1- and 2-year-olds were with their babysitter when she got out of the car to run an errand last night. Someone took off with the car, with Jaden and Carlos Cortez inside. Police say the children were found early today in Desert Hot Springs, about 14 miles away from Cathedral City.



Government watchdogs have written a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn, asking him to reconsider the move to give President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka security clearance and a West Wing office. Ivanka Trump won't be considered an employee, and that has critics concerned that her position could give her a loophole if she improperly mingles her government policy roles with her business and financial interests.