Open houses this Sunday in Paducah's Fountain Avenue neighborhood

You can take tour of homes for sale in the historic Fountain Avenue neighborhood in Paducah on Sunday.



Five homes will be open to the public. One is a newly constructed home while the others are completely renovated older historic homes.



You can tour any of the the five homes between 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.



The homes you can tour are:

- 428 Harahan Boulevard

- 1600 Monroe Street

- 1606 Harrison Street

- 327 Fountain Avenue

- 324-326 North 16th Street



You can see a map of where the homes are located and read more about them below.



