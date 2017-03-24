Kentucky returns $302 million in tax refunds

State officials say they have returned more than $302 million in refunds to Kentucky taxpayers.



The Kentucky Department of Revenue said in a news release it has received more than 1.1 million tax returns, with more than 1 million of those returns having been processed. Nearly 98 percent of the returns were filed electronically.



The deadline to file state tax returns is April 18.



This year, the Department of Revenue required some taxpayers to take an online quiz before filing their tax returns. The three-question quiz is designed to verify taxpayers' identity and combat scams. Anyone who failed the quiz would have to submit additional identification documents.