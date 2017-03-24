Police looking for person of interest in Butler County, MO burglary

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a burglary in Butler County, Missouri.



The Poplar Bluff Police Department says on March 4, several firearms were stolen from a home.



Officers say Daniel Bright is a person of interest in the case.



Bright has active warrants out for his arrest and is known to be armed and dangerous.



Anyone with information on Bright's whereabouts is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.