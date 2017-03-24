FOUND: 17-year-old Angel Kirby

17-year-old Jasmine Strickland of Paducah was last seen at her home on Mayfield Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.More
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a Sedalia woman who has been reported missing. She was last seen on June 15.More
64-year-old Joe Ford Jr. of Oxford Trace, Paducah was last seen by his wife Monday night.More
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Ivy Hernandez has been found and returned to her mother.More
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Sedalia woman who has been reported missing.More
