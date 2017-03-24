FOUND: 17-year-old Angel Kirby

UPDATE: 17-year-old Angel Kirby has been found. Paducah Police say she is in good health.

Paducah police are looking for a missing teenager.



17-year-old Angel Kirby of Paducah was last seen at Paducah Tilghman High School at 9:50 a.m. Friday.



Angel is 5'6", 128 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.



She was last seen wearing black stretch pants, black low heel boots, a multi-colored shirt, and a black jacket.



Angel likes to hang out at the riverfront, parks, and the library.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.