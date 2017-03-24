Erosion on Ohio River worsens, homeowner speak out

This is how Linda Haney's backyard used to look back in 2004.

Linda Haney has lived on the riverfront for 13 years. When she first moved in, she had acres of grass and a great view of the Ohio River. Most of that has been swept away due to erosion.

"Our property as well as theirs used to go way out. We kept it mowed," decried Haney. She's talking about the large muddy hole where part of her yard used to be and the overgrown area that has sunken closer to the water's edge.

In this neighborhood in Ledbetter, Kentucky, the erosion is coming from two factors: the river and the rain. Haney lives next to where rain and flood water drain from her neighborhood.

"Every time we have a big rain where the neighborhood drains quickly, it takes more," Haney explained.

The question is: how much more is there left to take?

"You know it does scare me because you never know what's going to happen and when a huge chunk might fall off," said Haney "We've had huge chunks fall off over there and we don't know where it's going next."

Haney says her house is still far from the river but she doesn't know for how much longer. Playgrounds and other houses sit nearby. Haney says with more rainfall to come this spring, there's no time to waste.

"This is about a years worth of nature's work, imagine what 5 years would do," she said. Haney has reached out to her local government leaders who then brought the issue to Rep. James Comer (R) while in Washington, D.C.

During his town hall meeting, WPSD Local 6 asked him how he plans to tackle this growing issue.

"I understand that you have to stop it or it will keep getting worse. We're tuned in," said Comer. He said he will work to find funding to fix the erosion problem.

Haney said she was told by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is in charge of maintaining the nation's waterways, that it will cost millions of dollars to fix.