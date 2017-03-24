Deeper look at the deadly synthetic opioid known as U4

A deadly drug is in our area, targeting your family. It's a synthetic opioid known as U4 or Pink.

Jeremy Jeffrey with Mercy Regional says it's nearly eight times stronger than morphine, giving users a numb and euphoric feeling. He says it also slows down your breathing and can put you into respiratory arrest.

"You're either going to get a really good high or you're going to die," says Jeffrey.

Jeffrey says it's made overseas where the ingredients are not regulated. He says you never know what you're going to get when you use the synthetic drug.

"I mean, you could be sitting beside your buddy and do it, and he die and you not," says Jeffrey. "Or you both die. It is so unknown. It is so lethal."

U4 is a chalky, powdery substance that can be snorted or injected. Jeffrey says it deprives your brain of oxygen. He says you could die after one use or 12 uses. If you live through it, he says the effects could last a lifetime.

"Anywhere from personality change to severe deficits where they have to be taken care of the rest of their life in a nursing home or something like that," says Jeffrey.

Jeffrey says the drug is easy to access because it's available online.

"It's like going to Amazon and buying laundry detergent," says Jeffrey. "It's that simple."

Not only is it dangerous to you, it's dangerous to people who are helping you survive an overdose. Jeffrey says U4 can absorb through your skin, even if it's in a plastic bag. If it's airborne, he says, it can easily be ingested.

"Then the helper becomes the victim," says Jeffrey. "That's what scares me."

In opioid overdose situations, Jeffrey says his paramedics use Narcan. But when it comes to synthetic opioids, like U4, he says they might have to administer antidote multiple times before a person starts breathing again.