A new look at the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

On September 10th, we will announce the winner of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home but crew first need to build the house.

This year's home will have four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms within about 2,300 square feet. It will also offer a Chef's kitchen and upstairs work station, along with a large open-plan family room and dining room. The house is in the Cimarron Cove subdivision. This will be our 12th annual giveaway in Paducah.

There's more to give away than the house. By reserving a ticket during certain time periods, you also have a chance to win:

(1) $2,500 VISA gift card

(1) 10x12 utility building

(1) Linear electric fireplace & natural gas firepit

(1) Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch®

(3) $1,000 VISA gift card

(1) $1,000 gift card for Stanley Steemer

May 9th is the first day you can reserve your ticket and we will give the home away during a special televised program on September 10th.