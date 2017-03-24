Former local athletes inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Murray High Tiger Athletes are earning their stripes.

Murray Independent Schools inducted its second class into the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame. During the awards ceremony on Saturday, March 25th at 6:30 p.m., the committee inducted 13 individuals and honored two teams. The honorees were recognized for their significant contributions to Murray High School athletics.

The complete list of individuals being honored is listed below.

Dale Alexander (1955 graduate) - Named All-State end in football and All-Purchase in basketball, played baseball at Murray State University and is a Murray State University Hall of Fame recipient.

Dr. Richard Blalock - team doctor since 1981; member of the Murray State University Hall of Fame.

Mark Boggess (1984 graduate) - Honorable Mention All-American in track and named KTCCCA Class A and Overall Girls Track Coach of the Year in Kentucky.

Jerry Buchanan (1957 graduate) - All-American in football, All-State in basketball and hit .690 in baseball.

Willis Cheaney (1991 graduate) -holds the single game scoring record in basketball with 50 points and is the third leading career scorer in Murray High boys basketball history.

Dave Carr (teacher, coach, and administrator since 1989) - Has served as Head Coach in Softball, Assistant Coach in basketball, football and baseball, and served as Athletic Director from 1990-2007.

Rick Fisher (Murray High Football Head Coach) - Has a record of 129-54 and is in the Murray State University Hall of Fame.

Lindsey Hudspeth (1977 graduate) - All-State football for running back and defensive back, All-Region basketball player and baseball home run leader.

Dew Drop Rowlett - the face of Murray High women's athletics from 1935-1965; coached Women's Basketball at Murray State for 10 years

Raymond Sims (1977 graduate) - played basketball, tennis and baseball; currently a nationally ranked age group tennis player that is active in coaching at the youth level.

Tamara Boone Smith (1977 graduate) - All-WKC basketball player; lead team in scoring and rebounding.

Mark West (1987 graduate) - All-State Honorable Mention in football, All-Purchase in basketball; Retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Corby Zirbel (2005 graduate) - Football All-State and named Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year.



Teams being honored:

The 1994 State Runner-Up Football Team

The 1956 State Runner-Up Baseball Team