Couple accused of trafficking synthetic drugs around children

Paducah police arrested a couple they say had synthetic drugs around small children.

Officers say it began during a traffic stop earlier this week. That's when police found synthetic marijuana and money believed to be related to drug sales. They arrested Domonika Hoskins and Robert Agee. The couple also have warrants from Johnson County, Illinois.

Detectives say then they searched the couple's home- which they share with Hoskins three small children. They say they found a loaded handgun that was reported stolen and eight pounds of synthetic marijuana.

Hoskins is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and trafficking in synthetic drugs. Agee is charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.