Racers "Grind" their way to best start in school history

Each season Kara Amundson has a new word that she hopes defines that years Murray State softball team.

This year, that word has left an imprint.

"Our word is grind," said senior Jessica Twaddle. "We have embraced it this year and have got down and dirty to do the hard things."

"It was a way to say this is hard work," said Amundson, who is in her 5th season as head coach. "If we are willing to do the little things, it will turn out for us."

So far, so good as the Racers are off to the best start in school history with a record of (23-8).

"We have done a good job of having timely hits," Amundson said. "Putting balls in play to help runners and we just are putting stuff together."

"This team has had the talent, the tools," said Twaddle. "I feel like we are moving in the right direction that we want to be and competing every weekend."

Despite their great start, the Racers enter their conference opener on a four game losing streak, and they say it couldn't have come at a better time.

"You can get beat, anyone can get beat," said senior Mason Robinson. " We know what we are capable of, but when we don't show up we know what is going to happen."

What they hope happens, is that their hard work to start the year pays off in OVC play, as they search for their first conference championship.

"We want to win a conference championship, we want to go to the (NCAA Tournament)," Twaddle said. "But we know the best way to get there is to show up one day at a time."

And with 25 games left in their season, to get to their goals, they will have to continue to live out their word of the year.

"Everyday we are out it is a grind," Amundson said. "A new grind everyday."

