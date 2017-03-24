Neighbors speak on Williamson County house fire

According to the Williamson County Coroner, 78-year-old Harmon Paul Menkis died of smoke inhalation in Thursday's house fire in Marion, Illinois.

The neighborhood seems like a tight knit community. When Harmon Menkis' house burned done Thursday afternoon, one neighbor said that the word spread almost as quickly as the fire.

"My daughter had called me and told me she was getting off the school bus and that a man our neighbor had passed away in a fire," said neighbor Brooke Barlow.

Most of the neighbors said they barely knew him because he rarely left his home.

"The way the house is kind of tucked back there you only see it if you walk or if you drive by," said Barlow.

Although he was not well-known in the neighborhood, neighbors say they feel for him and his family.

"It's heartbreaking you can go by the house and see how damage it is it's pretty much just a shell. It does make you emotional," said Barlow.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Williamson County Sheriffs Department.