Law enforcement works to get a handle on deadly synthetic drug

Law enforcement works to get a handle on the drug U4 or "pink" before it hurts more families.

Thomas Hardin and Jevan Sheppard are charged in connection to the death of Calvert City 23-year-old Taylor May. Investigators believe May overdosed after taking U4.

Adeline Raymer picnicked at a Marshall County park with her family on Friday, enjoying her grandchildren.

"It's a scary situation and nowadays peer pressure is pretty high with children," Raymer said.

After May's death, which has been linked to U4, she's aware of the dangers they could someday face.

"It makes you angry and more protective, and you have to be on edge at times," Raymer said.

"If it's over here, it's going to be in McCracken, it's going to be in Graves, it's going to be in Calloway, it's going to be all over," said Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars.

Byars says this investigation into the drug is far from over.

He sent a container the drug and other evidence found in Jevan Sheppard's Draffenville home to a state crime lab for testing.

"The more we investigate, the more we can find out, the more we can educate the public," Byars said.

"There's documented proof this stuff will kill you and it's dangerous," said Marshall County Attorney Jeff Edwards.

Edwards says no state laws specifically handle U4, so penalties for people trafficking this drug are not as harsh. He plans to meet with lawmakers to push for laws to better prosecute these cases.

"Somebody's got to do something," Raymer said.

Jevan Sheppard's bond is set at $100,000. Thomas Hardin appears in court on Monday.



The U.S. Attorney's Office is also looking into this case, so it could end up in federal court. That would mean harsher penalties