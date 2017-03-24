Man critically injured in Calloway county wreck

A man was critically injured in a wreck in Calloway County Friday afternoon.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Clarence Britt of Farmington ran off the road on Highway 121, near Peach Orchard Rd. in Murray.

Britt was pinned inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated by the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire Rescue.

Britt was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center with critical injuries.