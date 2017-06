Kentucky State Police are looking for help solving a deputy's murder from more than 30 years ago.

In September of 1984, investigators found Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Carnie Hopkins dead with a gunshot wound.

They say Hopkins told his dispatch that he would be checking on a hitchhiker at the intersection of US HWY 60 and Kentucky 137.

The State Police say they are actively investigating new leads they received within the last week.