ISU gives Steve Prohm extension, $500,000 annual raise

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State has given coach Steve Prohm a contract extension and a raise.



The Cyclones announced Friday that Prohm's deal will now run through 2022, with an annual salary increase from $1.5 million to $2 million.



Prohm, who stepped in for Fred Hoiberg when Hoiberg left for the Chicago Bulls in 2015, has gone 47-23 in two seasons with the Cyclones.



Iowa State went 24-11 in 2016-17, winning the Big 12 tournament for the third time in four years. The fifth-seeded Cyclones lost to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend.



Iowa State also extended women's coach Bill Fennelly through 2022, though the terms of his deal remain unchanged.

