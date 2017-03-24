Missing Crittenden County teen found safe - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Missing Crittenden County teen found safe

By Staff report
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky -

Crittenden County Sheriff Wayne Agent says a 15-year-old girl who went missing Friday has been found on Monday. 

Milaja Kimbrell went missing early Friday morning.

Investigators said Friday they believed Kimbrell left her home with her boyfriend, 16-year-old Eric Miller, and they may be in Illinois.

The sheriff says Monday that the teens have been found and are in good health. 

