Newcomb breaks course record in Honduras

Murray State alum Patrick Newcomb broke a course record with a second round 61 in the Honduras Open on Saturday.

Newcomb had eight birdies and one eagle on the day. The 11-under round moved him to a two-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.

"It is a special day," Newcomb said. "You can't really explain anything like that, especially when I made a 35-footer on the last (hole) to shoot a 61."

Newcomb will have a chance to win his first tournament on the PGA Latin America Tour.

"Where I am standing is a lot better than where I started the day," said Newcomb. "I have a shot, I have a chance."

