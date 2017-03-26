Illinois State's Attorney Mike Henshaw's funeral arrangements set

The memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Cremation will follow.

There will be no visitation.

Saline County, Illinois State's Attorney Mike Henshaw died from injuries after a fall near a staircase in his home. That's according to the Saline County coroner. The autopsy shows Henshaw suffered a deadly spinal fracture. The coroner's office says there will be a full investigation. No foul play is suspected.

Henshaw died on Wednesday. He was a retired judge before being elected as state's attorney.