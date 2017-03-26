Louisville police officer convicted of misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville police officer has been convicted of a misconduct charge and fined $250 after an altercation with a motorist who crashed into the off-duty officer's personal vehicle.



Media outlets report a jury opted to fine Louisville Metro Police officer Zechariah Aubrey instead of imposing a jail sentence after finding him guilty Friday. He was acquitted of harassment and terroristic threats.



According to testimony, motorist Justin Cook was high on heroin and passed out at the wheel of his car at an intersection last June. His car drifted into Aubrey's car, which was stopped at a red light.



Prosecutors say Aubrey kicked and threatened Cook, who eventually regained consciousness and recorded some of Aubrey's actions on his cell phone.



Aubrey was placed on administrative reassignment pending the trial's outcome.