Local church ready to rebuild after devastating fire

A fire destroys a local church but it wasn't powerful enough to destroy the spirit of its members. Now, the congregation is celebrating a new beginning.

In the early 1970's, Fred and Carolyn Dickerson celebrated the groundbreaking of Union City Baptist Temple, a then brand new church in Union City, Tennessee.

"There was just 13 of us and it was a happy, jubilant time," says Carolyn. "We were few but the Lord blessed and look at us now."

Forty-seven years later, the couple is celebrating another groundbreaking in the same spot with the same church.

Back in August, the entire congregation was devastated when the church went up in flames.

"We had several calls that morning wanting to know how we're doing and like I told them, I said, we hate this," says Carolyn.

"It's just a shame that we had a fire and it did all that damage," says Fred. "We had to start all over again from the ground up and we did, and we're still going."

Right now, service is being held in the church's activity building.

Pastor Tony Keeton says the fire has only made the church stronger.

"Our church, I believe, on August 7 was tried by fire," says Keeton. "But I believe that we came out of it as gold. I believe we come through it stronger, we've come through it better, we've come through it more together."

Fred, Carolyn and their children were honored during Sunday's dedication ceremony as the only original members of the church.

"The church isn't the building," says Fred. "The church is the people. A building is just where they meet."

Keeton says an air conditioning unit in the attic of the church started the fire. He says it'll cost around $1 million to rebuild. Insurance money and community donations will make it possible to start construction within the next few weeks. Keeton hopes to have people inside the new church by late December.