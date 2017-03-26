Calloway deputies arrest man on various drug charges

Calloway County deputies arrested a man for possession of marijuana and meth.

Deputies received information there were active warrants at 49 Kathy Drive, in Murray.

Ray P. Caldwell, 29 answered the door then slammed and locked the door, requiring deputies to breach the back door.

Deputies detained and did a pat down search on Caldwell, finding an amount of meth on his person. Deputies searched the home and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana under 8 ounces, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.

Caldwell was transported to the Calloway County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.