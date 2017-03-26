KSP investigating man stabbed, robbed by three strangers

Kentucky State Police are looking for any information after a man was stabbed over the weekend.

Troopers say on March 25, 2017 at approximately 3:00 a.m., a 19-year-old man reported he was stabbed by three strangers while at a gathering on Highway 68 near Griggstown Road in Marshall County.

The man also said they robbed him during the assault.

He was taken to Lourdes Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.