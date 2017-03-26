Newcomb wins Honduras Open in playoff

Murray State alum Patrick Newcomb defeated Hank Lebioda in a two hole playoff to win the Honduras Open on Sunday.

Newcomb followed up his record 61 in Saturday's second round with a 69 to finish at 17-under par. The Benton native had a chance to win the tournament in regulation but missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole.

After Newcomb and Lebioda both shot par on the 18th in the first playoff hole, it was Newcomb making a short putt for eagle to seal the win.

With the win, Newcomb brings home $32.500 in winnings and moves up to 2nd place in the Order of Merit on the PGA Latin America Tour.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.