Bridge over Mississippi River near Cairo, IL to be closed during the day

A bridge that connects Missouri to Illinois over the Mississippi River will be closed during the day for the next two weeks.



The Illinois Department of Transportation says the US 60/62 bridge near Cairo, Illinois will be closed so that crews can do an annual inspection of the bridge.



The bridge will be closed at 8:00 a.m. Monday, March 27 - Noon Friday, March 31. It will be closed for another week at 8:00 a.m. Monday, April 3 - Noon Friday, April 7.



The bridge will be open to traffic from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. each night.