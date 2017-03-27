Bridge over Mississippi River near Cairo, IL to be closed during the day

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a semi clipped a utility pole along US 51 at the intersection with KY 703 in Hickman County.More
The road was closed Monday morning because of a semi stuck at an intersection.More
A traffic stripe painting crew will be working on the Julian Carroll-Jackson Purchase Parkway this week.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 East is back open at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening. It was blocked for a time by a wreck.More
Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.More
