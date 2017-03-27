Traffic restriction on Interstate 24 near KY-TN state line this week

Traffic will be restricted on a portion of Interstate 24 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line starting Monday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both eastbound and westbound traffic will be down to one lane between the 89 and 91 mile makers. This is between the KY 115 Pembroke-Oak Grove exit 89 interchange and the Kentucky-Tennessee State line.



Crews will be doing concrete pavement patching.



The work zone will be up through about Friday, March 31.