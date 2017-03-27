Work on landslides to restrict traffic on portion of Interstate 69 in Caldwell County

Traffic will be restricted on a portion of Interstate 69 between Princeton and Dawson Springs.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic will be restricted to one lane in the Stevens Cut area between the 83 and 85 mile markers.



This is about three miles north of the Ky 293 exit 81 Princeton interchange.



Crews will be removing and repairing a number of landslides along the right of way in the area.



Work is expected to last about a week, weather permitting.