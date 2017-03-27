Intersection in Webster County to be closed for reconstruction

A portion of an intersection in Webster County will be closed for about two weeks for reconstruction.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 138 will be closed at the intersection with KY 132 to allow an existing Y intersection to be reconstructed into a T intersection. This closure is along KY 138 between Dixon and Slaughters.



KYTC says the new intersection will improve traffic flow and safety at the site.



There will be a marked detour via US 41, KY 494, and KY 132.